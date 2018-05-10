Decatur police search for a person who they say stole a wallet at Calhoun Community College

DECATUR, Ala. — Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a person they suspect stole items from Calhoun Community College early April.

The Decatur Police Department reports an individual walked into an office and stole a person’s wallet, among other items. He then used their credit cards at multiple locations within the Decatur area.

Here are the details police have provided:

Black Male 6 feet tall Thin Build Black four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry



Police add they are in the process of obtaining additional images of the suspect, according to a press release.

The Department asks that anyone with information related to the identity of this individual to please contact Detective Jones of the Financial Crimes Unit at 256-341-4644.