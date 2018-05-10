Blevins murder remains unsolved in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A family continues to hurt as the person responsible for a loved one’s murder runs free.

Down a long dirt driveway in north-central Lauderdale County sits an empty travel trailer. Up until early March 8th, sheriff’s office investigators said it was where 62-year-old Tommy Blevins called home. The secluded spot sits about a quarter of a mile off County Road 94, north of St. Florian.

According to investigators, a family member went to check on Mr. Blevins who was disabled due to health problems. That’s when they discovered his lifeless body in the living area. State forensics declared the death a homicide the next day. Investigators are still not releasing to the public how Blevins was killed.

Lieutenant Brad Potts says they have interviewed numerous people over the last two months. Although the investigation has taken many twists and turns – he’s confident this murder case will be solved.

Investigators believe someone watching or reading this story has the one piece of information they need to bring relief to the family.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information which leads to an arrest. Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line with your anonymous information right now. The sooner you contact them; the better chance you have of getting the reward.

To speak with an operator, dial (256)386-8685. If texting is your preferred means of communication, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES).