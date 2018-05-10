Bleach stored next to food items at Hibachi restaurant

Limestone County

Bishops Pub & Grill

Score: 72

12060 County Line Road, Madison

Violations:

  • Dirty ice bin
  • Bar soda gun nozzle dirty
  • Damaged fryer baskets
  • Lack of soap and paper towels at 2 hand sinks
  • Toxic items not labeled

Marshall County

Legghorn’s

Score: 82

5850 US Hwy 431, Albertville

Violations:

  • Residue on can opener blade and meat slicer
  • No hand sink available in bar area
  • No hand soap at sink in kitchen
  • Failing to date mark cold holding foods

Madison County

Hibachi Express

Score: 78

1079-H Balch Road, Madison

Violations:

  • 2 digital thermometers not working – fixed on follow up
  • Chicken 51F, Steak 48F, Shrimp 45F – required to be at or below 44F
  • Bleach stored on shelf next to unwrapped ready to eat items

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Lauderdale County

Subway

2550 Mall Road, Florence

Score: 99