Bleach stored next to food items at Hibachi restaurant

Limestone County
Bishops Pub & Grill
Score: 72
12060 County Line Road, Madison
Violations:
- Dirty ice bin
- Bar soda gun nozzle dirty
- Damaged fryer baskets
- Lack of soap and paper towels at 2 hand sinks
- Toxic items not labeled
Marshall County
Legghorn’s
Score: 82
5850 US Hwy 431, Albertville
Violations:
- Residue on can opener blade and meat slicer
- No hand sink available in bar area
- No hand soap at sink in kitchen
- Failing to date mark cold holding foods
Madison County
Hibachi Express
Score: 78
1079-H Balch Road, Madison
Violations:
- 2 digital thermometers not working – fixed on follow up
- Chicken 51F, Steak 48F, Shrimp 45F – required to be at or below 44F
- Bleach stored on shelf next to unwrapped ready to eat items
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Lauderdale County
Subway
2550 Mall Road, Florence
Score: 99
