Authorities search for a suspect after car chase from Tennessee ends in wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities¬†are searching for a burglary suspect who led officers on a chase from Lincoln County, Tennessee this morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says one suspect is in custody while the other is on foot. He is described to be a black male, medium-built on foot heading east of Meridian Street – across from Bennett Nursery.

Update

Vehicle is stolen

Avoided spike strips

Unknown actual speeds

24yo b/m in custody

2nd suspect on foot red shirt med build b/m

K9 lost track east of Meridian across from Bennett Nursery

If you see this suspect in that area call 911

Detained suspect will be questioned https://t.co/PXwyOiA9QA — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) May 10, 2018