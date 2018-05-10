Albertville mom organized a sensory-friendly fair for families that include a child with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- A local mom is organizing a fair day for families who have a child with special needs. It's sensory friendly and closed to the public.

"It's a sensory-friendly fair, meaning that we do accommodations so that children with certain sensory needs can attend," organizer Patricia Moore explained.

That means there are no food vendors, to reduce smell sensitivity, no loud music, and no flashing or bright lights. "That allows children who otherwise could not participate to be able to fully enjoy our county fair," Moore explained.

It's closed to the public and open to specific families in Marshall County. "The event is open to children who have special needs, who are receiving IEP services in the county and cities that are within the county," Moore said.

This is the third year she's organized the sensory-friendly fair, helped out by VFW Post 6837. For the Albertville mom, a little man named Spencer is the driving force behind it.

Her five-year-old son has Autism. Moore created the platform Spencer's Friends to create more opportunities for families like hers. "I do it because I strongly believe that it's important that we bring these families out into the community, that we don't exclude them, that they don't feel the need to be secluded," Moore explained.

The idea is to create more opportunities to do things in an environment where everyone in the family is comfortable.

The third annual free sensory-friendly fair is Wednesday, May 16 at the Marshall County Fairgrounds in Boaz. It's from 4 -6 p.m. To inquire about attendance, you can email spencersfriends@yahoo.com, or send a message to the Spencer's Friends Facebook page.