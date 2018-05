× Shooting investigation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting on Dodd Drive SW around 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, off of 8th St. Authorities say that one person was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

At this time, the shooter is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.