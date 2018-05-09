× R.E. Thompson Intermediate School Third Grade Kidcam!

The school year is winding down, but I was on the road again this morning visiting some really bright Third Graders at R.E. Thompson Intermediate School in Tuscumbia! R.E. Thompson is tucked away in a quiet area of southwest Tuscumbia where the students have a fantastic learning environment with a cool outdoor classroom and some great artwork throughout the inside of the building.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These Third Graders showed off their big brains today with great questions and quick responses about the things I was showing them: tornadoes, lightning, the water cycle, and how to keep your head on straight when the weather gets bad. In fact, I couldn't answer all of the questions because we just didn't have enough time, so I've got some work to do answering some more questions through an online app called FlipGrid. That allows them to ask their questions

Teachers and parents have a lot to be proud of with this group; they were a great audience, and it's easy to see that they've worked hard this year. They have a saying at this school that I was proud to be part of today: 'I am a REASON why R.E. Thompson is awesome!'

Fourth Grade teachers look out! You're going to have a good crew coming up next school year!

Welcome meteorologist Jason Simpson from WHNT 19. Watch for us tonight at 5:00. pic.twitter.com/TQeuxZz3t4 — R. E. Thompson (@_REThompson) May 9, 2018

Just finished up at R.E. Thompson Intermediate School in Tuscumbia! Watch for the Third Grade on WHNT News 19 at 5! pic.twitter.com/BuklyPI3WS — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) May 9, 2018

Want Us to Visit Your School? It’s fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group! WHNT News 19 Request an Anchor.

Looking for the forecast? It's always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt