× Mark you calendar! It’s Concerts in the Park season!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The return of warmer weather means the return of a summer tradition in Huntsville — Concerts in the Park!

The concerts will be held over the course of 10 weeks every Monday at the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage in Big Spring Park. From 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. the series will showcase local musical talent in a mix of genres from rock, folk, and country to Latin, dance, R&B, and top 40 hits.

Concerts in the Park is free to the public. Attendees can expect a variety of local food trucks to be onsite. You are just asked to bring their own seating and to keep your pets on a leash if you decide to bring them along.

This year’s concert lineup features 19 performance groups:

June 4 The Howling Strays Juice

June 11 Rocket City Latin Band Will River

June 18 Winslow Davis Ensemble Josh Allison & The Corner Pocket

June 25 (Armed Forces Week) The U.S. Army Materiel Command Bands

July 2 Huntsville Concert Band Huntsville’s In the Mood Big Swing Band

July 9 Alan Little with .45 Surprise Dirt Circus

July 16 Wanda Wesolowski The World Forgot

July 23 Cristina Lynn Bordertown

July 30 DMR Soul Like Sons

August 6 Ashley Smith Big Daddy Kingfish



For more information on the 2018 Concerts in the Park series, click here.