Local ministry raises funds to provide safe haven for women recovering from addiction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Her Voice in the Rocket City is a local ministry dedicated to supporting women who are overcoming drug and alcohol addiction. The ministry is hosting an event later this month aimed at raising funds to provide a safe place for women to live during their recovery.

Ministry officials say the facility will become a haven of hope while also building upon life skills and offering bible studies to women.

The dinner gala will take place Thursday, May 17 at the Round House. Festivities start at 5:00 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. The Round House is located at 398 Monroe Street in Huntsville.

Siran Stacy and Bobby Bowden are set to be the keynote speakers during the event.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Individual Ticket

$70.00

$70.00 Table – includes 8 tickets.

$500.00

$500.00 VIP Reception

$50.00

For more information about the event, call Her Voice at 256-655-2401 or email at hervoice3@gmail.com.