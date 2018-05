Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire on Sparkman Drive. Multiple units are at the Summer Tree Apartment complex right now.

Flames were shooting from one building on the property. We understand that building is the club house. Firefighters were able to quickly get that fire under control.

Heavy smoke could be seen from University Drive at the height of the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.