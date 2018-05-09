× Detectives identify Dekalb County man suspected of crimes in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Police announce the arrest of a Rainsville man who they suspect is connected to numerous crimes, via a press release.

The Scottsboro Police Department say they suspect Phillip Glenn Clanton, 48, is responsible for multiple burglaries, thefts, and other crimes stemming from the 2600 block of JohnT. Reid Parkway. Detectives have been investigating for the past two months.

He has been arrested and charged with two counts of Third-degree Burglary, Third-degree Attempted Burglary, First-degree Theft, two counts of Breaking & Entering a Vehicle, two counts of Fourth-degree Theft, Third-degree Criminal Mischief, and four counts of Third-degree Criminal Trespass.

Clanton is being held in the Jackson County Jail and no bond has been set at this time.