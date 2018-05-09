Authorities discover meth packages during search in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities found 1.4 ounces of methamphetamine packaged for resale and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Section, on April 8.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three in connection with the search warrant:
  • Kerry William Ray Hughes, 40, of Section
  • Victor Lyles, Jr, 20, of Fort Payne
  • Kerian Celeste Hughes, 19, of Section
Hughes faces two charges – Drug trafficking and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – and is being held in Jackson County with a bond of $25, 300.

Lyles, Jr. faces one charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and is being held in Jackson County with a bond of $300.

Hughes faces one charge of Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and is being held in Jackson County with a bond of $300.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search Monday – Jackson County Sheriffs Office Narcotics Unit, Dekalb County Drug Task Force, SBI/Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region F Drug Task Force, and Section Police Department.