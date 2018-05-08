× West Morgan girls and boys preparing for state soccer tournament

TRINITY, Ala. – West Morgan will be well represented this weekend at the AHSAA state soccer tournament. The boys and girls teams are both heading to the final four at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

The girls are returning to the semifinals for the first time since 2015. They made it to the championship game that year but fell short to Montgomery Academy. The seniors on this squad were freshmen when the Rebels finished as state runner-up. Since then, they’ve made it their mission to get back and leave with a blue map this time.

“I’ve had this team circled for about four years knowing these girls got that experience as freshmen,” girls head coach Brandon Rice admits. “I want them to understand how big of a deal it is to be here.”

The West Morgan boys are also just two wins away from claiming the program’s first state championship. The Rebels are set to face Altamont in the semifinals which is the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs early last year.

“We’ll try to get some revenge on them,” West Morgan senior Jose Segoviano says. “A little payback from last year.”

This weekend is about redemption for the Rebels but it’s also about leaving a legacy in the small town of Trinity.

“The word soccer and Trinity probably don’t go together.” says boys head coach Sam Dean. “It would put the school on the map a little bit, the program on the map a little bit and it would definitely reward the boys that have been here.”

The West Morgan girls play Donoho at 11:30 a.m. with a trip to the title game on the line. The boys will face Altamont at 1:30 p.m.