Traffic delays expected Wednesday as signs are constructed on South Parkway

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — Drivers on South Parkway can expect traffic delays on Wednesday. Construction on the parkway has been going on for over two years, and Wednesday one of the final steps of the project will be completed.

The inside southbound lane of South Parkway will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as they work on constructing the overhead exit signs. Drivers should expect some delays but ALDOT says the installation is a good sign, that the project will be wrapping up soon.

The inside southbound lane will be closed starting just north of Boulevard South through to Byrd Spring Road.

“Anticipate some delays if you’re traveling through this area,” said Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation. “You might want to take an alternate route if possible.”

He said drivers should leave a little early to deal with traffic backup. But he doesn’t anticipate it being too bad with the closure being between rush hour times. The closure comes as construction crews build sign structures as part of the $53.9 million South Parkway construction project.

“They have two signs to place on each northbound and southbound sides.” Burkett said he expects construction to wrap up this summer, roughly a year ahead of schedule.

“At that point, motorists will have the mainline and service roads open,” Burkett said. “So the project, for all intents and purposes, appear complete.”

He sais the last major piece of construction is finishing the bridge at Byrd Spring Road, and the final paving on the mainline and service roads.

More than 70,000 cars travel the parkway every day. The construction project will create about 12 miles of continuous expressway, to improve traffic flow through the area.

Burkett also said that the construction may continue into Thursday. He said they may be closing down the inside northbound lane to do the same sign work on the northbound side. Those road closures would also be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.