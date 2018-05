MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Weather Permitting, officials want to close a portion of Northeast Madison County on Wednesday, May 9, to improve the county’s water system.

The Madison County Water Department says the improvements will require a temporary water outage for the following customers on Ingram Road.

Maintenace will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to end at 2:00 PM, later that day.

If you have any questions, please call the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888.