Sample Ballots: 2018 Alabama Primary Election

May 8, 2018

Voters in Alabama go to the polls for the 2018 Primary Election on June 5, 2018.  There are a number of statewide races on the ballot, including Governor, Lt. Governor, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Secretary of State. There are also a variety of local races.

Below is a list of sample ballots by county: