Sample Ballots: 2018 Alabama Primary Election
Voters in Alabama go to the polls for the 2018 Primary Election on June 5, 2018. There are a number of statewide races on the ballot, including Governor, Lt. Governor, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Secretary of State. There are also a variety of local races.
Below is a list of sample ballots by county:
- Colbert County
- DeKalb County
- Franklin County
- Jackson County
- Lauderdale County
- Lawrence County
- Limestone County
- Madison County
- Marshall County
- Morgan County