Crews continue searching for missing Tennessee kayaker along Elk River in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The search continues for a 31-year-old Giles County, Tennessee man who was last seen kayaking along the Elk River.

Anthony Cooper was reported missing Sunday and crews have been searching for him ever since. The search has made its way into Alabama.

"He`s just a nice guy and he was always smiling talking about how he loved to go kayaking, canoeing, and fishing on his day off. That was his hobby. He was doing what he loved Sunday and just nobody knows what happens except him," Giles County Resident Heather Hatfie explained.

The Giles County community is praying he`s found safe. "Anybody that knows him or knows of him knows he has a military background. They are hoping maybe he`s putting is Marine skills to use," Hatfie said.

Heather Hatfie lives right next to where emergency crews are searching for Cooper in Tennessee.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the search for Cooper began this past Sunday evening. Cooper`s kayak was found floating down the river upside down with a life jacket found in it behind the seat, according to TWRA.

Currently, five different agencies are assisting in the search most of them being from Giles County, Tennessee.

TWRA said they have used every technology available to them to look for Cooper. They`ve also brought in dogs specifically trained to pick up a scent on the water.

TWRA said search crews were in the Limestone County area, along the Elk River searching for the missing kayaker, but haven't had much luck.

They said Cooper`s body could have floated down the river. "We are all just hoping and praying for the best. I just ask if anyone is able and willing to pray for the family, friends, and first responders that would be great," Hatfie said.