× Marshall County manhunt subject out of the hospital, booked into Louisiana jail on more than $5M bond

SULPHUR, La. – Chief Lewis Coats of the Sulphur Police Department has confirmed that a man at the center of a multi-state, two-week manhunt has been released from the hospital and is now in jail.

Law enforcement officers found 35-year-old Cody Light of Marshall County near Sulphur, Louisiana on May 2. Light was shot in the neck by authorities during his capture.

The two-week manhunt began in Arab when officers say he shot at a District Attorney’s Office investigator on Lookout Drive.

Sulphur Police have charged Light with the following:

2 counts of aggravated burglary,

counts of armed robbery

2 counts of armed robbery with a firearm

1 count of attempted aggravated burglary

1 count of felony theft over $5,000

4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm

1 count of attempted carjacking, 1 count of theft of a motor vehicle

1 count of aggravated flight from an officer

1 count of aggravated assault upon a police officer

2 counts of felony criminal damage to property

1 count of felony possession of stolen property

Other charges are pending from other agencies.

Chief Coats confirmed that Light was moved from the hospital to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center where he is being held on a $5,375,000 bond.