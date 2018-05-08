Marshall Co. Schools students bring home more than a dozen awards from competitions

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Students from across the Marshall County Schools system brought home more than a dozen awards in different competitions.

“We won every category that we entered,” explained Kate Duncan Smith DAR High School art teacher Zan Edmonds. “We had seven winners. One first-place, two second-place, and four third-place.”

“Three first-place winners at Brindlee Mountain High School,” explained art teacher Beth Bruce.

Across the county, the schools came back with quite the award haul in the 2018 Congressional Art Competition. “Marshall County Schools had more awards than any other school system in the congressional district,” said superintendent Cindy Wigley.

That’s not all of the awards the system’s students brought home. Brindlee Mountain High School Band members added to the list.

“The band has recently competed in a competition in Baldwin County and brought back several, several awards,” Wigley said. Thirty-three band members participated. System leaders say there were 400 participants in the festival.

“Douglas High School FFA competed at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the National Land and Range Judging Contest and placed tenth in the nation out of 100 teams,” Wigley said. The students had previously placed second in the state to qualify for the national event.

At Marshall Technical School, a set of awards bought a trip to Nationals. “Marshall Technical School participated in the state SkillsUSA contest in April and brought back many, many awards as well,” Wigley said. The school itself won a Gold Chapter of Distinction award. It was the only high school in Alabama to win that.

“We’re recognizing students for achievements that they worked hard for all year-long,” Wigley said, “It’s my favorite time of year.”