MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Jeep-like vehicle and person who they suspect was involved in a burglary that happened around 5 a.m. on May 5.

Officials say tools worth thousands of dollars were stolen. The silver SUV was seen around Kelly Spring Road and Alabama Highway 53 area.

If you can identify or have any information, please contact Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madsioncountyal.gov