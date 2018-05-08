Madison County Schools receive more than $800,000 worth of new computers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County School district is getting a much-needed upgrade when it comes to technology and the tools teachers use in the classroom.

An almost $900,000 project is bringing up-to-date technology to the system.

"The project is called 'Project Refresh' and right now we're giving every certified teacher in the district new computers," said Computer Operations Manager, Alisha Stroud.

For eighth-grade world history teacher, Rusty Hughes, it has been a need for a while.

"Computers that we had been working with, we had been working with since really this building had opened back in 2010," said Hughes. "So it's welcome to have all of this new equipment at our disposal."

In class, Hughes says he relies on his computer for day-to-day operations.

"Email, communication with parents, priority number one, as far as lessons go...Powerpoint, Word, Excel."

All 29 schools in the Madison County District will be receiving the new computers, but the old ones aren't going to waste.

The school system plans to update them this summer and hopefully get them in classrooms for next school year.