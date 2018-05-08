× Incident Review Board clears Huntsville officers involved in Deramus Avenue shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have released the findings of the Incident Review Board for an officer-involved shooting in April.

Three officers were placed on administrative leave following a shooting that resulted in the death 49-year-old Jeffery Louis Parker on April 3.

Huntsville Police were called to Deramus Avenue regarding a possible suicidal person. Police say Parker was the initial caller and the suicidal person. Authorities say he also admitted to having a gun.

After multiple attempts to get Parker to drop the weapon, authorities said one of the officers fired a shot, resulting in his death.

Tuesday, police said the review of the case included all video footage, physical evidence, and testimony by officers.

The Incident Review Board found that all three officers involved performed within Huntsville Police policies, procedures, and training. In attendance, the department said, were representatives from the Madison County DA’s Office, Huntsville City Legal, HPD Training staff and Members of the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council.