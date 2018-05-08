× Huntsville City Schools says they are focusing on teacher retention and recruitment at desegregation status meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools believes teacher retention and recruitment is the key to success. That’s how Superintendent Matt Akin opened Tuesday’s desegregation status update.

Akin says getting out from under the rule of the U.S. Department of Justice depends largely on who’s leading the classrooms. “Whether it’s discipline or whether it’s innovative teaching practices or closing the achievement gap, you have to have a stable teaching force.”

During the semi-annual consent order update at the federal courthouse, Akin laid out the district’s plan for teacher recruitment and retention. He says transforming the climate and culture in schools is the vital first step. The DOJ agreed, they’ve noticed the district’s improvement in this area. “A stable teaching force, a qualified teaching force, really impacts everything else that goes on in the school system.”

Akin says the board’s approval of improving teachers’ salaries over the next three years keeps the district competitive. They are also encouraging teachers to get their national board certification. It costs $2,500 for the certification, but Akin says they’re looking for support from local businesses to cover the cost.

“Right now we have about 85 teachers who are either going through it or signed up for it,” Akin explained. “The nice thing for teachers is not only are they improving professionally, the state of Alabama gives a $5,000 bonus and they’ve also approved up to a $10,000 bonus to certain Title I schools.”

As for the students, the court found there’s still a literacy gap so the district is planning to introduce a new reading program for elementary students. “We like to say we’ll meet them on their reading level rather than their grade levels so a lot of it is professional development.”

Professional development with the goal of equal educational opportunities for all.