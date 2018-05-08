Help ‘Stamp’ out hunger this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Association of Letter Carriers hopes you will help combat hunger in the Tennessee Valley this weekend. The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive is Saturday, May 12.

All you have to do is leave a donation of non-perishable goods next to your mailbox before the mail is delivered on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect the donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes. That food will then distribute the donations to the Food Bank of North Alabama and its partner programs.

Since 2003, generous neighbors in our community have donated over 1 million meals to the Food Bank of North Alabama during this annual food drive. It helps sustain the Food Bank and its partner food pantries, soup kitchens, children’s programs, and shelters, which often run low in the summers, a time when they need it most as school meal programs are suspended.

The Food Bank’s Executive Director Shirley Schofield emphasized the importance of this event, “We appreciate the continued support from the letter carriers. Without their commitment this day would not be possible. And we know the generous community we live in will provide necessary assistance to our neighbors in need.”

People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on Saturday.

The Food Bank of North Alabama distributes food to about 250 partners, such as church food pantries, residential homes, soup kitchens and shelters. Last year, the Food Bank was responsible for the distribution of more than 7 million meals to help those in need.

The National Association of Letter Carriers offers this FAQ section on it’s website for anyone who may have more questions.