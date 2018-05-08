× Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram suspended for PEDs

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The National Football League announced on Tuesday that it’s suspending New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram for using performance-enhancing drugs. The former Alabama ball carrier will have to sit out the first four games of the 2018 season, and won’t be eligible to return to the active roster until October 1. A four game suspension is standard for a first time PED offense.

Ingram is coming off a career year in 2017 where he rushed for 1,124 yards, and 12 touchdowns, on 230 carries.