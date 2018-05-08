× Decatur utilities and contractors to restore fire hydrants on May 14

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Utilities plans to restore several fire hydrants around three different locations.

A Decatur spokesperson says DMD Consultants, an authorized contractor, will be performing fire hydrant restoration work around the downtown area, on 6th Avenue, and along Beltline Road.

Restoration work will begin on May 14 and is expected to be completed by May 18.

The department asks drivers to please be aware of all working personnel in the work zone during this time.