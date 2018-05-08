× Deadline to file Western Union refund settlement claim is May 31

If you were a victim of a scam between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017, and used Western Union’s money transfer system, you are able to file a claim to get your money back.

The refunds follow a joint investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen to participate in the FTC settlement.

As part of a settlement, Western Union will pay $586 million in refunds. Once claims are verified by the DOJ, the amount of each payout to victims will depend on the total number of validated claims.

Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to submit a claim:

Go to ftc.gov/WU for more information and to file your claim. The deadline is May 31, 2018.

Only the amount you transferred via Western Union is eligible for a refund. Other expenses like Western Union fees, other losses, or transfers sent through other businesses are not eligible for a refund.

If you sent money to a scammer via Western Union and don’t have paperwork related to the transfer you may still be eligible for a payment.

If you have already applied for a refund and you get an email about it, call Gilardi & Co., the claims administrator, at 1-844-319-2124.

If you have not yet applied for a refund and get an email asking you to apply for one by responding to the email, please tell the FTC.