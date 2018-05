MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they say assaulted another man.

The incident happened at the Walmart in Hazel Green on May 4, around 10:30 p.m.

If you can identify him or have information about the assault please contact Investigator Andrews at (256)533-8866 or email him at krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov .