9 roofs, 3 AC units, and a stadium: Marshall Co. Schools reaps benefits of an energy savings project

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — An energy savings project in the Marshall County Schools system is saving hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We actually started the energy savings project with Schneider Electric in April of 2016,” said Marshall County Schools superintendent Cindy Wigley. That meant changes across the board to be more energy-efficient.

Then the numbers started rolling in. In April 2016, the system saved about $4,000 through the project. Fast forward to February of this year and the system saved just over $600,000. That’s much more than the company’s guaranteed savings of about $360,000.

So what do all of those dollar signs and numbers mean? Wigley says opportunities.

“We were able to put in three air conditioning units at our gymnasiums, high school gymnasiums that had not had air before,” she explained, “We put nine roofs at seven schools and we’re building a football stadium at Asbury High School.” That stadium is a first in that community.

The budget is tight in the county school system, so Wigley says anywhere they can save money and put it back toward the students is a win.