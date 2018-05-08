75-year-old Huntsville woman achieves a lifelong goal, graduating from college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A moment eight years in the making. In just a few days, a 75-year-old Huntsville woman will proudly walk across the stage and receive her diploma. Her journey was not an easy one, overcoming countless obstacles.

"I'm so excited," said Annie Watts. And she has every reason to be. "I'm graduating from college this Friday!" she exclaimed.

She will have another diploma to proudly hang on her wall next to her GED. Getting to that moment has been difficult. "I had a very shaky beginning."

Abandoned as a baby, Watts didn't get past a seventh-grade education. "I couldn't go to school because I had nobody to send me to school."

After marrying young, things began to look up. But a certain desire was still there. "I always had a desire for education. I wanted to be a schoolteacher," said Watts.

That flame was almost snuffed out. "I was dumb and stupid, I heard that most of my life."

Then the last straw, Watts found out she had cancer. Her illness inspired her to live her life and get her GED. "I didn't miss one day."

Her persistence motivated her own family. "I had two granddaughters that dropped out of school and when they heard grandma going back to get her GED, 'Uh-uh, grandma, you ain't gonna beat us, we're going back to school.'"

She didn't stop there, going on to Drake State Community and Technical College. "I walked on that campus and I said, 'God, now you got me into this now you gotta get me out.'"

She will receive her Associate's Degree in applied science and business administration, graduating summa cum laude. "It's something I've been wanting for her almost as bad as she's been wanting for herself," said Lisa Vick, a friend, and mentor in the Student Services TRiO Program.

The ones she loves are celebrating her with a spa day and customizing the cap that will go with her gown. "I'm glad, I'm so proud of her. It is bittersweet," said Vick.

Her journey a source of inspiration, encourage others. "I really can't explain how I really feel except, joyful, thankful," she beamed.

She has a long list of accomplishments to celebrate: