16th Annual Athlete of the year Banquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Huntsville swimmer Regan Weakley and St. John Paul II distance runner Fuad Qushair were honored tonight for their accomplishments in athletics and academics.

The duo were named Huntsville Hospital Athlete of the Year winners during a banquet at the Huntsville Museum of Art. Weakley and Qushair were among 32 Athlete of the Week winners from throughout the school year. Both received $1,000 scholarships.

Weakley, who will swim at Auburn, won the Class 6A-7A 100-yard freestyle state title and was second in the 50 free last season, and she won both events in 2016. She is also a four-year junior national qualifier. Weakley carries a 4.34 GPA, is a member of the National Math Honor Society and National Honors Society, and has been awarded by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle for her work providing free swim lessons at the Inner City Learning Center.

To continue reading click here.