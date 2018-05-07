UNA softball set to host South 2 Regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. (roarlions.com) - The University of North Alabama softball team was selected to host the 2018 NCAA Division II South 2 Regional. The Lions earned the No. 2 seed in the region and will welcome No. 3 seed Saint Leo, No. 6 seed Embry-Riddle and No. 7 seed West Florida to town for the double-eliminated tournament May 10-12 at the UNA Softball Complex at Cox Creek Park.

"We are so excited about the opportunity to host a regional tournament at our field again," said UNA head softball coach Ashley Cozart. "Being able to play in front of our fans and community is huge for us. Our team has worked hard all year long for this and we are excited for a great weekend of softball. This will be our last chance in Division II to experience this and we are focused on 'leaving our mark' one last time. "

To continue reading click here.