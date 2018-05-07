UAH softball opens NCAA Tournament play against GSC rival Valdosta State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH softball team will make its 16th straight appearance in the NCAA tournament this weekend, the Lady Chargers heading to West Palm Beach, Florida for the South 1 Regional. UAH opens play Thursday against a familiar opponent, the same team it lost to in the Gulf South Conference Tournament, Valdosta State. The Blazers beat the Lady Chargers 8-5 last Friday, and we're named co-champions after weather forced the conference to cancel the last two rounds of the tournament. UAH took the regular season series between the two teams, sweeping Valdosta State back in early March.

Top seeded Palm Beach Atlantic, and Albany State round out the field for the South 1 Regional. A tough field of teams, but UAH head coach Les Stuedeman knows her girls will be ready to play. "We've played very well on the road this year. We've played, the better the opponent the better we play. I love that," coach Stuedeman told WHNT News 19. "Palm Beach Atlantic is the number one team in our region, and the road to them is through Valdosta, and we are focused on that. We know our opponent, we know what their strengths are, and they know what ours are. Hopefully our strengths are going to outweigh theirs."

Play begins Thursday afternoon with a 2:30 pm first pitch. The tournament is double elimination.