THE ETV Quiz Show a sign the future is bright!

Who did “The Creation of Adam” on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?

If you thought Michelangelo, give yourself a hand.

And before you get cocky and think you are now ready for the ETV Quiz Show, think again.

Maybe try this one on for size.

If a radioactive substance has a half-life of 55 years, after how many years will the substance be reduced by 75 percent?

(…crickets…)

Yeah. I didn’t know either.

The answer is 110 years.

Or maybe this one …

The determinant is defined for what type of matrix which has n columns and is named for a shape that is a rhombus and a rectangle?

(…more crickets…)

The answer is square matrix.

The Huntsville City Schools system students that participated in the ETV Quiz show vividly demonstrate there is hope the future. The kids are incredibly smart and love to compete.

The ETV Quiz Show is a way for the kid to compete in a televised quiz show format that produces a champion.

The show airs May 8 and 10 AM, 2 PM, and 7 PM. It will run through the week at those times and every Tuesday a new episode will air.

You can watch the ETV Quiz Show on WHIQ over the air on 25.5. It also airs Comcast (17) and WOW (3).