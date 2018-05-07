Sugar Creek Elementary Third Grade Kidcam!

The school year is winding down, but the learning hasn’t stopped yet at Sugar Creek Elementary in Limestone County! I got to spend some time with the Third Grade – a very bright group of Third Graders at that – Monday morning, and I learned that this brand-new school has some top-notch students and teachers.

Here’s the video I showed of them on WHNT News 19 at 5!

I always like to start out talking about some simple science things that apply whether you're in meteorology like me, chemistry, physics, engineering, etc. Those things? Get the 'whole picture' about something so you can truly learn what that thing is and what it does. A picture might be worth a thousand words, but if those words don't accurately explain what you're seeing, then you've got more work to do!

Thanks to Mrs. Thompson for inviting me to visit at Sugar Creek!

Great Day to learn about the WEATHER!! Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson @simpsonwhnt @SugarCreekElem pic.twitter.com/UDbNuVMKm6 — MrsYoung (@YoungGotClass) May 7, 2018

Thank you Jason Simpson @simpsonwhnt for coming to @SugarCreekElem and talking to our third graders about weather! pic.twitter.com/q5wGpk0cQG — Tina Hendrix (@TinaHendrix16) May 7, 2018

-Jason

