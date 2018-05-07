Nonprofit TAPS helps military families after tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When a loved one dies in the military while serving their country it can be traumatic for their surviving family members, but thanks to the organization TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, they are not alone.

TAPS currently has 75,000 family members who benefit from their organization. In the early 90’s Bonnie Carroll’s husband died while serving his country.

“When my husband was killed in an Army National Guard plane crash with seven other soldiers, it was such a shock. It was hard to believe this could’ve even happened. It was probably weeks even months before it finally hit me that I would never see him again," she explained. Carroll is the founder and president of TAPS.

At the time she said there weren’t any services provided to surviving family members, but now with TAPS that’s changed.

The nonprofit based out of Arlington, Virginia now helps thousands of families. "TAPS has compressive support to provide emotional support to provide casework assistance to meet any needs that family has. We work hand and hand with the government," Carroll said.

With the most recent military plane crash; Carroll said TAPS will be there for those nine families who lost loved ones.