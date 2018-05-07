Madison County Fraternal Order of Police to recognize 23 fallen officers at annual memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since 1880 there have been 23 law enforcement officers die in the line of duty in Madison County. Their legacy lives on, thanks to the Fraternal Order of Police Fallen Officer Memorial.

Now another officer has been added. Officer Keith Earle passed away after being involved in an accident in his patrol car while on duty.

Many people will gather at the memorial on May 9 to honor the fallen officers in Madison County at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

This year the Whitesburg Baptist Church Choir will sing the National Anthem and two other selections. In addition to past years memorial, this year there will be a police static displays on the East and West Side of the Courthouse.

On the north side of the square, there will be food trucks including Beast Mode, Manic Organic and Fire and Spice.

During the memorial, the Fraternal Order of Police will recognize each fallen officer with a reading of their end of watch circumstances and the pinning of a flower on a memorial cross by a survivor, family member or friend.

There will also be a twenty-one gun salute, a bugler will play Taps, and a bagpiper will play Amazing Grace.

There will be a candlelight vigil following the memorial.

FOP encourage citizens from the Tennessee Valley to come out and see the displays and learn about of the 23 Law Enforcement Officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The event is free to attend, but there are expenses associated with it. Their longtime sponsor had to withdraw and there is a fee for having to print page programs. The FOP will take on that cost this year.

Anyone who would like to donate or be a sponsor in future memorials can contact Lt. Donny Shaw at (256)532-3711.