Gas and oil prices slowly rising in Huntsville and around the country

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Warmer weather means more travel. Packing up the car and heading out to a summer vacation. GasBuddy has released a new report on gas prices in Huntsville and around the country, and the numbers are quite different from last year.

We fill up our tank like a ritual. "At least twice a month," says Earmon Aaron. "At least twice a week," says Kristen Packer.

We have places to go, things to do and our cars need gas to keep going. "I'm driving all the time. If I have to go anywhere I have to drive," says Aaron.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Huntsville have not moved in the past week but in the past year, there has been about a forty-cent increase from this day last year.

On May 7, 2017, the average gas price was $2.14 and on May 7, 2018, the average price of gas was $2.55 according to their data. You can see a live update of gas prices across the country here.

"The national average is at its highest level since 2014 as well, so we're starting to get in this uncomfortable zone," says Patrick DeHann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Experts say at this time of the year as prices begin to rise they start to see what they call a spread, with some gas stations changes their prices faster than others. They say one easy way to save, is to shop around.

Much of the change in the last year is due to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Companies (OPEC) cutting production to boost the price of oil.

Experts are watching the market closely this week with President Trump announcing his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday. "That certainly holds the potential for some impact at the pump, some impact on the price of oil," says DeHann.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Even if prices do go up, some say it's just a matter of prioritizing. "I mean if you're willing to pay four dollars for smart water or Powerade, how are you gonna complain about a gallon of gas that gets you where you need to go," said Packer.

Experts say that Huntsville gas prices are consistently under the national average and don't predict that they will hit the $3 mark this summer.