Florence Police charge woman in the death of a motorcyclist

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police charged a woman with manslaughter this weekend, in connection to a deadly wreck.

Officers responded to the wreck around 10:00 Sunday night at the intersection of Florence Blvd. and Glendale Ave. The wreck involved an SUV and a motorcycle. Officers arrived to find the motorcyclist on the roadway, and the driver and passenger of the SUV still in the vehicle.

Florence Police identified the motorcyclist as Milton Thompson, 61. Paramedics started treating Thompson on the scene and rushed him to ECM hospital, where he later died.

Officers identified the driver of the SUV, who was not injured, as Audrey White, 30. They say she appeared impaired while on the scene, and investigators got a warrant to draw her blood.

White’s charged with Manslaughter.

Florence police ask if you, or anyone you know, has any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Drew Harless at (256)760-6559 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.