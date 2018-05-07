× Etowah County judges file to recuse themselves from Roy Moore lawsuit

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Six Etowah County judges filed Monday to recuse themselves from former Senate candidate, Roy Moore’s, lawsuit against a woman who accuses him of sexual abuse.

Judges David Kimberley, George Day, William Ogletree, Will Clay, Joe Nabors, and William Rhea, III signed the document requesting an out of town judge to preside over the case.

In January, Leigh Corfman filed suit against Moore. She told the Washington Post that Moore sexually abused her when she was 14 years old, and when he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. She claimed in the suit that he defamed her, “repeatedly and in all forms of media.” She asked the court to stop him and to force Moore to “retract all defamatory statements made against Ms. Corfman, to publicly apologize for these defamatory statements, and to refrain from making further defamatory statements.”

Moore has since counter-sued Corfman, claiming Moore had the right to publicly defend himself during the campaign, that he’s not responsible for the public’s perception of accuser Leigh Corfman, and a counterclaim that it was Corfman that defamed him.

The six judges involved in Monday’s filing listed Moore’s former job working in Etowah County Court as a circuit judge as one reason behind the request to recuse from the case.

They also cited affiliation with the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission as another reason they wish to withdraw. The commission handled a complaint against Moore that led to his removal from office in 2016. The Alabama Court of the Judiciary found in September 2016 that there was clear and convincing evidence that Moore was guilty of the charges before them, namely that he had encouraged state officials to violate federal court orders regarding same-sex marriage.

Last week, Moore and his wife filed another legal shot at his accusers, saying in a new lawsuit that there was an orchestrated political conspiracy against him that caused him to lose the election.