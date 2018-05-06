× United Launch Alliance workers vote to go on strike

CENTENNIAL, Colo.– Sunday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted to reject a United Launch Alliance contract offer and have decided to go on strike.

IAM represents employees in Decatur. It also represents those at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

ULA released a statement on Sunday saying the union and company have been negotiating “in good faith” since April 16, 2018.

“ULA believes its offer is fair, competitive and in the best interest of both ULA and its employees. “We’re disappointed that the IAM members rejected ULA’s last, best and final offer and voted to strike,” said Tory Bruno, ULA president and chief executive officer. “We believe our proposed contract is very competitive with other companies. Importantly, ULA’s final offer contributes to ULA’s long term viability in an increasingly competitive launch business environment.”

ULA’s statement said its operations would remain open and will implement strike contingency plans.

The union that represents workers at ULA posted a message on Facebook Sunday evening:

Mr. Bruno is a very generous and benevolent man. “our proposed contract was very competitive.” says Mr. Bruno. What Mr. Bruno doesn’t seem to acknowledge is that the ULA workers aren’t striking over money. They rejected that contract because they refuse to be treated like commodities. We are people Mr. Bruno, NOT RESOURCES! You don’t use us up and throw us away. There are hundreds of people that built ULA into what it is today, long before you arrived. We will be here long after you depart.

WHNT News 19 has attempted to contact IAM regarding the strike. We will update this story as we gather more information.