Top NHRA sportsman drag racer Randy Alexander dies after fatal track incident

COMMERCE, Ga. — Top sportsman drag racer Randy Alexander passed away Saturday after an on-track incident according to the National Hot Rod Association.

Alexander, a Harvest, Ala. native, was racing at the NHRA Southern Nationals in Commerce, Ga. when he was injured and taken to a local hospital according to the statement.

The NHRA says they and the entire racing community are extending condolences and prayers to Alexander’s family and friends. They are asking for the family’s privacy at this time.