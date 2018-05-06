TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 4-year-old from Tennessee

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 4-year-old Kalynn Turnbow. The TBI says Turnbow is paralyzed from the waist down and requires assistance.

She was last seen on April 4 at the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville where she was being treated for a broken leg according to officials. Authorities say she has brown hair and brown eyes and stand at three feet, five inches.

Turnbow was last seen with her father, 44-year-old Jason Bradford according to the TBI. He is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, standing at six feet, one inch and weighing 198 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 1-800-824-3463 or 615-740-4868.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find this missing four-year-old from Dickson County. Have you seen Kalynn Turnbow? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Please RT to help us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/ckHOl6Qug1 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 6, 2018