How the community search party located Jennifer White’s body

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. - After her body was located, it was an emotional time for just about everyone searching for Jennifer White on Sunday. Within 30 minutes of the community-wide search through the forest, her family received some of the most important answers they'd been searching for: her body was found inside her missing car.

"It was a relief for one," said Dawn Hendricks, the family's private investigator who spearheaded the search. "Sadness too, but we did it. We did it. The community did it."

Authorities confirmed that the car found in the woods on Highway 33 in Grayson, Alabama belonged to White. They quickly discovered that it was also her final resting place. While it's sad news, it was an important moment for those who have been frantic to find her.

"When everybody works together, you can see what the result can be," said Hendricks.

Hendricks had been working with the family over the past month. This week she said they finally decided to organize their own search because they were tired of waiting. They decided to take it into their own hands.

"I was saying, I need to get out there. I need to get out there, but my vehicle isn't going to get me where I need to be. I need Jeeps," she explained.

Hendricks said she made a call to the North Alabama Jeep Association to get the vehicles she needed. Once word spread, more than 40 people showed up to an area gas station to help.

Their expertise led the way: "They knew all the areas and knew when I asked about certain areas they already knew how to get me to those positions," Hendricks remarked.

Hendricks explained that the goal was to start small. She instructed the group to look for a cell phone or maybe even a watch belonging to White.

"I gave strict orders to everybody, if something's found, please don't touch it," said Hendricks. "Make sure that you call me first, and then I'll get there and confirm."

At around 12:30 p.m., the call came in that something was found.

"They thought it was the vehicle. They stayed back away from it and waited for me to get there and verify that it was the vehicle that had been missing and of course found her inside," said Hendricks.

Exactly four weeks after White went missing her family is finally able to receive some form of closure. Hendricks said this search is proof of what a community can do when they come together.