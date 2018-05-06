Dense Fog Advisory Issued Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire Tennessee Valley Sunday morning through 9AM. Be prepared for visibility to drop to 1 mile or less – this means drive slowly and keep the low beams of your vehicle on even after the sun is up.
The rainfall from Saturday has left behind enough moisture for widespread fog to develop, especially near daybreak around 6AM. Where skies are clear and winds are light the fog is more likely to become dense, which is the case for areas west of I-65.
The advisory in full from the National Weather Service is below:
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
1240 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-061400-
/O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0003.180506T0540Z-180506T1400Z/
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
1240 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* VISIBILITIES…Drop below 1/4 of a mile at times.
* TIMING…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Areas of dense fog will make for hazardous driving
conditions creating areas of poor visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.