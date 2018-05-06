Dense Fog Advisory Issued Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire Tennessee Valley Sunday morning through 9AM. Be prepared for visibility to drop to 1 mile or less – this means drive slowly and keep the low beams of your vehicle on even after the sun is up.



The rainfall from Saturday has left behind enough moisture for widespread fog to develop, especially near daybreak around 6AM. Where skies are clear and winds are light the fog is more likely to become dense, which is the case for areas west of I-65.

The advisory in full from the National Weather Service is below: