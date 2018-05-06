Community search underway for missing Moulton woman

MOULTON, Ala. — It has been four weeks to the day since Jennifer White was last seen by family members in Moulton. On Sunday, a community search was conducted dozens of people showing up to look for clues that may help find her.

The search began at the Warrior Mountain Trading post in Moulton, where White was last seen. Law enforcement and her family have spent weeks searching for her.

Last week, Moulton police posted a message on its Facebook page with a list of facts they say they have regarding the case and stating that police have already interviewed Jennifer’s husband, Moulton city councilman Brent White. It also included information about Jennifer’s medical and marital history.

A community search for missing Moulton mother Jennifer Marshell White is underway. Dozens of people are helping… looking for any clues that may lead to White. @whnt pic.twitter.com/f8nx1VPz5k — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) May 6, 2018