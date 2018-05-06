Body of missing Moulton woman found in Bankhead National Forest

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. — Family members and authorities confirm the body of Jennifer White was found Sunday during a community search lead by a Huntsville private investigator in Bankhead National Forest. White had been missing for four weeks as law enforcement, her family, and the community looked for clues that would help find her.

Chief Lyndon McWhorter of Moulton Police said the department has closed its missing person’s case.

“This has been a trying case,” he told WHNT News 19 by phone. “This is not the outcome I wanted, but it is closure.”

White went missing on April 8 and investigators say she was driving a black 2007 Chevy Tahoe with a pink “Salt Life” sticker on the rear window. A vehicle matching that description was found by the search party. Surveillance footage put White’s last known whereabouts at Warrior Mountain Trading Post the day she disappeared, the location the search party started at.

The last time White’s husband, Moulton City Councilman Brent White or her daughters heard from her was a bizarre text message from her phone, at 1 a.m. in the morning the day after she was last seen. Her daughter Beth said she received a group message, “to me and my sister’s phone that didn`t even sound like her, saying she was going to go be at peace and that she loved us.”

Details are limited at this time, we will continue to update this story.