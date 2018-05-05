With Another Weekend Comes Another Round Of Rain

Another fairly damp weekend is upon us, but it won’t be a total washout; scattered showers and a few storms will roll through Saturday, then we get another warm and dry day for Sunday.

A slow moving front will bring a wave of rain and storms through about 5PM Saturday. A few storms will likely develop from 12PM-4PM, but the risk of strong storms is low. If any storms are able to strengthen quickly, the main risks will be quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of 30+mph. Strong storms will be the exception though, most of the Valley will end up with some heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder: just enough to get in the way of weekend plans.

The rain will likely put a damper on a lot of outdoor events like Whistlestop, Strawberry Festivals in Cullman and Moulton, and the Spring Festival in Henagar. You can use WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19 to help you maneuver around the rain today!

Temperatures Saturday will be cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain, with highs making it into the mid to upper 70s. The longer you’re dry today the more likely you’ll be to near 80°F this afternoon.

Rain and storms will taper off after sunset, leaving us mostly cloudy and cooler Saturday night. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s by Sunday morning! While rain will be ending by morning, we could have enough lingering moisture for patchy fog to develop. If you have early morning plans, be aware you might need to take extra time for the commute.

Sunday afternoon will bring another nice turnaround in our weather! Clouds will clear through the morning hours, giving us partly sunny skies for the afternoon with highs near 80°F. Enjoy Sunday, because rain promptly returns to the forecast Monday.