Favorite Justify wins Kentucky Derby on wettest race day

(CNN) — Race favorite Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, won the 144th Kentucky Derby on a sloppy track at Louisville’s Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Justify is trained by Bob Baffert, who now has five Derby wins.

Good Magic finished second, just ahead of Audible.

The race was the wettest in the event’s history as more than 2.8 inches of rain fell Saturday.

Justify broke from the No. 7 post well, ran to the front with Promises Fulfilled and pulled away just as the horses passed the 3/4 mile marker in the 1-1/4 mile race.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 19 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 9 at Belmont Park.