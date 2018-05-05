Asbury High School’s first ever football stadium is finished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASBURY, Ala. --After months of construction the Asbury community in Marshall County has its first ever football field and stadium.

Crews turned a field of grass into a bare stretch of dirt several months ago. After weather delay after weather delay and crews hustling as fast as possible, the first ever stadium for Asbury High School is done.

That's a milestone for that small community. In the past, all of the games have been away said Asbury High School football player Alex Zamorano. "All over the place. Never here," added teammate Chris Conley.

Some of the team lived in this community all of their lives, and Friday night football always was in other communities. "I'm excited for the boys and the community," said head coach Jeff Powell, "They get to play at home finally, some of the parents get to come and see them play at home."

"I know. I can't wait," Conley said. "It'll be the first time my parents don't have to go all the way out," added Zamorano. Some of the games were more than an hour away.

"It'll be real exciting because we can get more pumped up," said teammate Justin Templeton.

The project is made possible partly through thousands of dollars saved in an energy savings project the Marshall County Schools system started a while back. The county commission's help on the project also saved the system thousands of dollars. "Our staff has really worked hard on this project, and we're just really glad that we can offer this for our students and the community of Asbury," said Marshall County Schools superintendent Cindy Wigley.

The stadium is a short walk from the school, across from the Asbury Volunteer Fire Department. The outbuildings - concession stand, restrooms - should be done by the first game.

When that comes, the team can look up into a crowd wearing red for them - not another team.